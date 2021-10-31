Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.90-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.54. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.900-$11.100 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.55.

SWK stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $162.30 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

