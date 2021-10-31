Diamond (DMD) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $37,615.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00005511 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001565 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00047218 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,639,930 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

