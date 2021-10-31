DistX (DISTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,749.58

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. DistX has a total market capitalization of $15,749.58 and approximately $26,219.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00068461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00073696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00100272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,586.66 or 0.99890100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.89 or 0.07039061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024693 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

DistX Coin Trading

