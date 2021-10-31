Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,767.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $12.11 million and $2,767.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,190.81 or 0.99248041 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 743,484,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

