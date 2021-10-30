Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20 to $3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.31. Textron also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $73.85. 1,087,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,209. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. Textron has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $75.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

