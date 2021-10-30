VeChain Price Reaches $0.13 (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. VeChain has a market cap of $8.39 billion and approximately $461.43 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeChain has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000135 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010607 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005069 BTC.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

