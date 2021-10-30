Polkadex Price Hits $16.56 on Exchanges (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.56 or 0.00026862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $52.55 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00068461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00073696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00100272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,586.66 or 0.99890100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.89 or 0.07039061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

