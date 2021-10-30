Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.17. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.940-$2.980 EPS.

XEL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,082,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

