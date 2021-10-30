Peanut (NUX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Peanut has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Peanut has a market cap of $2.06 million and $279,451.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peanut alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00231553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00096054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.