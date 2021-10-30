Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Shares of AVNT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 608,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,069. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Avient has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

