CEEK VR Trading 350.3% Higher Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 350.3% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $84.24 million and $15.78 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00229829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00096338 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

