Exosis (EXO) Achieves Market Cap of $38,776.21

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $38,776.21 and approximately $46.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,799.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.31 or 0.07066941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.00312520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.11 or 0.00967829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00091038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.77 or 0.00431666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00267093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00234147 BTC.

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

