LCX Price Up 39.8% Over Last 7 Days (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. LCX has a total market capitalization of $194.15 million and $4.00 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LCX has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LCX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00231161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096350 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,041,116 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.