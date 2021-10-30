Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20 to $3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. Textron also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Textron stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,209. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.82. Textron has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $75.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

