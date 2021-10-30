Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $787,468.35 and $3.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.40 or 0.00431461 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

