VAULT Price Reaches $6.82 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $544.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $6.82 or 0.00011052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00068503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00074099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00100002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,930.40 or 1.00301878 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.69 or 0.07026896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00024476 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,548 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.