ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Tops $0.0661 on Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $105.10 million and approximately $13,482.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00068503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00074099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00100002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,930.40 or 1.00301878 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.69 or 0.07026896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00024476 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

