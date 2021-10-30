PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $687,929.41 and approximately $422.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,074,870 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

