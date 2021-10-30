Crypto Sports Reaches Market Capitalization of $378,896.32 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $378,896.32 and $22.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars.

