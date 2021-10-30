Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.4-47.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.25 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.650-$5.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $88.05. 18,672,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,085,404. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

