Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 276,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 307.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 97,433.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 33.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 132,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

