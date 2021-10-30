Head to Head Review: BBQ (BBQ) vs. Its Rivals

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BBQ to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BBQ and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million -23.57 BBQ Competitors $1.57 billion $100.35 million 2.47

BBQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s rivals have a beta of -8.93, suggesting that their average share price is 993% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% BBQ Competitors 4.01% -28.03% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BBQ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 830 4438 5160 187 2.44

BBQ presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 14.16%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

BBQ beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

