Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.20. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,936,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

