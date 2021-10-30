Guider Tops 24 Hour Volume of $219.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. Guider has a market capitalization of $11,245.25 and approximately $219.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One Guider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00231392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00096565 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 175.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

