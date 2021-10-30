BeatzCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $17.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000907 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00033545 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

