Bonded Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.91 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and approximately $242,232.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00231392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00096565 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 175.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004317 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BONDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.