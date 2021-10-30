HOQU (HQX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $394,023.21

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $394,023.21 and $1.06 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00231392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00096565 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 175.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004317 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

