Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Decreases By 59.2%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 63,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,331. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Get Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 615.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 115,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 39.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $90,000.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.