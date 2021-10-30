Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Decreases By 59.2%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 63,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,331. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $6.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
