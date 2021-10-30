Sapphire Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $273.14 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00053643 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001263 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

