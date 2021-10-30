nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-18% to $2.30-2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.940 EPS.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

