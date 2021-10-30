nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-18% to $2.30-2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.940 EPS.
Shares of NVT stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $35.78.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.
In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
