aWSB (aWSB) Price Reaches $22.39 on Exchanges

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, aWSB has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.39 or 0.00036050 BTC on popular exchanges. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $136,880.22 and $23,223.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00068735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00069864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00097229 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,083.18 or 0.99952995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.21 or 0.06982837 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00026641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

