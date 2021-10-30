Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Byline Bancorp updated its Q3 guidance to $0.69 EPS.

Shares of BY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 218,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Byline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 3,658.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Byline Bancorp worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.