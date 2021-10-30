Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $107.36 and a 52 week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

