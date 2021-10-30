Short Interest in Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Decreases By 61.7%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the September 30th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

JOSMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 1,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,211. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Josemaria Resources has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

