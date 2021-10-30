Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Short Interest Update

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MCVT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Mill City Ventures III has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. is an development-stage company, which engages in the investing in or lending to private and small-capitalization public companies and making managerial assistance available to such companies. Its investments include stock of or membership interests (typically referred to as units) in private companies, small-cap public company stocks, and promissory notes.

