Short Interest in Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Declines By 59.1%

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NFTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Nofire Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.65.
Nofire Technologies Company Profile
