Short Interest in Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Declines By 59.1%

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NFTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Nofire Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

Get Nofire Technologies alerts:

Nofire Technologies Company Profile

NoFire Technologies, Inc engages in the development of coatings and textile wrap systems, and provision of intumescent technology and passive fire protection solutions. It offers its products for the construction, industrial, transportation, maritime, military and nuclear industry. The company was founded on July 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Upper Saddle River, NJ.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Nofire Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nofire Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.