Contentos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.64 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $69.89 million and $8.64 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.00234181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00096005 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 185.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,746,760 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.