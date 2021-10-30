DomRaider (DRT) Trading Down 58.8% Over Last Week

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, DomRaider has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $596,053.68 and $61.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.00234181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00096005 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 185.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.