BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. BitBall has a market cap of $1.54 million and $663,687.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,298.16 or 1.00145976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00058959 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00041406 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.33 or 0.00627470 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.