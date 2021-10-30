ESBC (ESBC) Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $69,673.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,098,520 coins and its circulating supply is 30,819,094 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

