Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,075,500 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,792.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHF remained flat at $$8.76 during trading on Friday. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39.
Inpex Company Profile
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.