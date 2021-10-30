Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,075,500 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,792.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHF remained flat at $$8.76 during trading on Friday. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.