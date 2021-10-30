Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Down 54.1% in October

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,120. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 15.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.