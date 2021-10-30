Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNCRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Konecranes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRY remained flat at $$7.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

