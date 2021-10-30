IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,766. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.