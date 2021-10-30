FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.750 EPS.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $143.92. 317,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,155. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $149.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

