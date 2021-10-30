Covalent (CQT) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Covalent has a market cap of $58.81 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00001898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00068929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00097149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,123.91 or 0.99596477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.12 or 0.06988506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00023604 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

