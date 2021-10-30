Glitch (GLCH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.62 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market cap of $92.95 million and $2.62 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00068929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00097149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,123.91 or 0.99596477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.12 or 0.06988506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00023604 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

