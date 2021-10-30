Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 27,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,117. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

