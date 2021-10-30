Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Drops By 51.1%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the September 30th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.43. 59,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

