California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,956. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

